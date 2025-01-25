Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Police hint at multiple suspects

Mumbai police suspect that more people may be involved in the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday.

According to Indian media, the suspicion comes after the arrest of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh, who is linked to the attack.

The incident took place on January 16 at Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra. The attacker reportedly demanded INR 10 million, attacked a nanny, and stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times before escaping.

The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery following the attack.

Read More: Saif Ali Khan shares shocking details of knife attack

The police believe there may be more suspects involved and have requested an extension of Shariful’s custody, which the court granted until January 29.

Authorities say Shariful has been uncooperative, refusing to reveal where he got the weapon used in the crime.

Blood samples and clothing from Khan, his staff, and the accused have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check if the blood on Shariful’s clothes matches Khan’s.

Police have also confirmed that fingerprints found at Saif Ali Khan’s apartment match those of Shariful.

Saif Ali Khan gave a statement to the police on Friday, explaining what happened during the stabbing.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and try to identify any other people involved in the crime.

Ealier, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has shared shocking details of the knife attack which left him with six wounds on his body.

According to Indian media outlets, police recorded the Bollywood actor’s statement two days after he was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai.

In his first statement, Saif described the events which led to his confrontation with the intruder at his residence.

“My grip loosened after the stranger stabbed me repeatedly on my back with a knife after I overpowered him,” Indian media outlets quoted the Bollywood actor as saying in his statement.

According to Khan, nurse Eliyamma Phillip, who was in the room with his son Jehangir, first noticed the intruder.