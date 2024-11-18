Rakesh Roshan recalls Salman Khan’s father Salim’s first reaction to ‘Karan Arjun’

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has revealed Bollywood star Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s reaction to his film ‘Karan Arjun.’

The filmmaker is set to re-release the classic film, co-starring Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan, in theatres on November 22.

In a recent interview, Rakesh Roshan recalled the first reaction of Salim Khan during the first screening which gave him much-needed confidence ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Recalling the time when he was finalising ‘Karan Arjun,’ he said that Salim Khan was the person who showed the most confidence in its success.

According to Rakesh Roshan, he invited Salman Khan’s family for the first screening of the film at Raj Kapoor Studio.

“So when I had the first show, I called Salman’s family to see the film at Raj Kapoor Studio. So, Salim sahab came out during the interval and told me, ‘You can’t even imagine what you’ve made.’ That gave me confidence because when Salim said, ‘You’ve blown my mind,’ that gave me confidence that this might work with the audience,” he said.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the iconic film, starring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers opposite Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni, was originally released in 1995 and became one of the biggest hits in the 1990s.

Earlier, Roshan revealed that Salman Khan was not the first choice to star alongside the ‘Jawan’ actor in the film.

The veteran filmmaker revealed that actor Ajay Devgn was first cast in the role, however, he exited the film in the initial stage of the project.

“Only Ajay can answer as to why he backed out from Karan Arjun,” he said.