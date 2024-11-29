Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s father Joseph passes away

Bollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s father Joseph Prabhu passed away on Friday as she shared the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ star took to Instagram Stories to write, “Until we meet again, Dad.”

The Bollywood actress’s spokesperson shared in a statement, “Due to the sad demise of her father, Joseph Prabhu, Samantha and her family are going through a period of mourning. We kindly request all her fans and members of the media to give her and her family some privacy.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had earlier revealed that she shared a strained relationship with her father Joseph Prabhu.

In an earlier interview, the Bollywood actress said that her insecurities were the result of her childhood when her father would use harsh words while speaking to her.

“All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like; I think most Indian parents are like that and they think they are protecting you, and they will be like, ‘You’re actually not that smart.’ My father actually told me that ‘You’re actually not that smart, this is just the standard of Indian education, and that’s why even you can get a first rank.’ Welcome to Indian parents,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu added.

The Bollywood actress maintained that her father’s words had a strong impact on her and she took years to recover from that downward spiral.

“It made me go through an absolute downward spiral, and it took me a long time to unlearn everything from my childhood and believe in my self-worth. It took me 10-12 years or more to realise I’m not perfect and never will be. But being imperfect is pretty cool too,” the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ star said.