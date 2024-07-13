Sanam Javed booked in another May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been booked and arrested in another case pertaining to 9th May days after she obtained bail in other cases, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) taken Sanam Javed into custody from a prison in Gujranwala after its Cyber Crime Cell lodged a case against her.

According to the FIA Cyber Crime Cell, the PTI activist had posted ‘inciting’ remarks on 9th May, asking the people to come out and ‘attack’ the Jinnah House.

The FIA ​​team arrested Sanam Javed and left for Islamabad and she is likely to be presented before the court for remand on Monday.

Sanam Javed, who had been imprisoned in relation to the May 9 incidents, was given a release order by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala. Judge Naeem Saleem obliged with the order for her immediate release issued by the Lahore High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Javed is facing several cases including Zaman Town vandalism, PML-N house fire, Race-course police station case, and others after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI founder from Islamabad High Court premises.