Sanam Javed’s acquittal in May 9 case challenged

LAHORE: The Punjab government approached the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict that acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in the May 9 riot case, ARY News reported.

In a challenging plea filed at the SC’s Lahore Registry, the Punjab government maintained that there are enough evidences to implicate Sanam Javed in a case pertaining to riots in Gujranwala on 9th May 2023.

The provincial government contended that LHC ignored the arguments of the prosecution in the judgment. The apex court was requested to set aside the LHC order.

Earlier on July 10, the LHC bench comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, acquitted the PTI activist in a case registered by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with the May-9 violence.

Sanam Javed on Thursday was shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s orders.

Read more: IHC bars police from arresting Sanam Javed

“KP CM was in touch with Javaid’s father and husband,” said Focal Person to CM Gandapur on Digital Media Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi, adding that the PTI activist along with her family would remain at the KP House in the federal capital.

The Islamabad Hight Court on Monday ordered the release of the PTI activist Sanam Javed after a series of arrests and re-arrests

The IHC bench headed by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib also restrained the police from arresting Sanam Javed in any other case till July 16.