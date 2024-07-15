IHC bars police from arresting Sanam Javed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Hight Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed after a series of arrests and re-arrests, ARY News reported.

The IHC bench headed by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib also refrained the police from arresting Sanam Javed in any other case till Thursday.

The police produced the PTI activist, who was arrested in numerous cases pertaining to May 9, before the IHC where she was allowed to go home. The court also sought records of all cases against Sanam Javed. The IHC directed the police to submit a complete record of one year against the PTI activist.

The court however directed Sanam Javed not to leave Islamabad by Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police on Monday handed over PTI activist to Balochistan police in May 9 vandalism case

She was produced before G-11 district court where the judge granted transit remand of her, handing Sanam over to the Balochistan police.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI activist Sanam Javed was booked and arrested in another case on 9th May days after she obtained bail in other cases on Saturday.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Sanam Javed into custody from a prison in Gujranwala after its Cyber Crime Cell lodged a case against her.

According to the FIA Cyber Crime Cell, the PTI activist had posted ‘inciting’ remarks on 9th May, asking the people to come out and ‘attack’ the Jinnah House.