Sarfaraz reacts to Amir, Imad’s decision to retire

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacted to the retirement of pace bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Taking to Instagram, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is currently mentoring Dolphins in the Champions T20 Cup, extended his best wishes to both players for their future endeavours.

“Happy retirement to both my teammates and brothers, best of luck for your future,” the former captain posted. Maddy [Imad] and I share great memories, winning [the] U19 World Cup final and Champions Trophy final,” he posted.

Sarfaraz Ahmed added, “[Amir is a] Champion bowler and champion player, I Will never forget your world-class spell in [the] Champions Trophy final game. Be happy wherever you are with lots of prayers.”

Under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s inspirational leadership, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir were members of the Pakistani team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim called time on international career, announcing to continue franchise cricket.

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Imad Wasim’s X post read on December 13.

A day after, Mohammad Amir also announced his retirement in a post that read, “It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Mohammad Amir posted on X.

35-year-old Imad Wasim made his international debut in May 2015 at home against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs across the 130 games in his international career.

Mohammad Amir, the 32-year-old from Gujjar Khan, featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009. Amir took 271 international wickets and had scored 1,179 runs across the three formats.