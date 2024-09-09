Sarfraz Bugti denies meeting KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, has denied reports of a meeting with Ali Amin Gandapur the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the details, the Balochistan CM dismissed the rumors about his meeting with Ali Amin Gandapur in the federal capital, stating that he used the route near KP house to attend a dinner.

“If I had met Ali Amin Gandapur, I would have mentioned it,” he added.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Gandapur, who is currently in Islamabad, has heightened security due to an ongoing crackdown on Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The arrests of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, and Sher Afzal Marwat have already been confirmed by the Islamabad police.

Gandapur reached Islamabad from Peshawar at 7 PM, and his protocol staff has restricted him from leaving the KP House, amid concerns about a potential arrest.

PTI leader Barrister Saif expressed fears of an impending arrest, stating that efforts to contact Gandapur have failed as his phone and that of his close aide are both switched off.