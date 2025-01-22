More details emerge in Sarim murder case

KARACHI: The search for the killer of seven-year-old Sarim, who was found dead from a water tank 11 days after he went missing, continues with the DNA samples of five suspects in custody sent to the Karachi University laboratory for analysis.

According to police officials, the investigation team met with doctors to discuss the initial post-mortem report and gather their opinions on the evidence collected.

The authorities are now awaiting the DNA test reports and the chemical examination report from the police surgeon.

Once these reports are received, the investigation is expected to make significant progress. Additionally, the final post-mortem report will be issued after the chemical examination report is received.

The police are working diligently to solve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

The police remained clueless and kept searching for the boy who went missing from the North Karachi area. The authorities had conducted an extensive search operation in the apartment complex, searching all 212 flats and checking the building’s four water tanks.

Later, his body was found from un underground water tank in his apartment.

A post-mortem report of Sarim later confirmed sexual abuse and murder. SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

The medical report revealed that Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken. The medical report showed multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.

As per SSP Haider, the child was murdered “five days ago” and then his body was thrown into the water tank.

Following the harrowing findings, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi West, Irfan Baloch formed a four-member committee to further investigate the matter.

Led by the DSP Central Investigation, the committee will include officers from the Investigations Branch.

Sources privy to the matter said that the probe committee will investigate the union of the apartment where Sarim’s body was found.

According to sources in the police, the minor boy was kidnapped and murdered inside the apartment where his body was discovered.