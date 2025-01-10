Saudi Arabia shares updates on Iqama validity for final exit visa

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia has clarified the conditions and procedures for issuing final exit visas for expatriates.

The guidelines emphasize the importance of the residency permit’s (Iqama) validity period when applying for the visa.

The Iqama must have a minimum validity of 30 days for a final exit visa to be issued.

If the validity is less than 30 days, the employer or head of the family must renew the Iqama before applying for the visa.

If the Iqama validity is between 30 and 60 days, the final exit visa will be issued with a duration equal to the remaining validity of the Iqama.

Read more: Updated Iqama fees for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia – January 2025

If the Iqama is valid for 60 days or more, the final exit visa will be issued with a duration of 60 days.

Employers and expatriates are encouraged to ensure timely renewal of Iqama to avoid complications or delays in securing the final exit visa. These streamlined, electronic processes reflect Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency and user convenience.

The Jawazat’s mandate is a part of continuous efforts by the Saudi government to ensure that all required documentation is in order before leaving the nation, therefore preserving a disciplined and orderly system for the departure of expats.

The 30-day minimum validity requirement for the Iqama guarantees that employees are not in a position whereby their residency status is under doubt at the time of departure, therefore causing delays or problems throughout the departure procedure.