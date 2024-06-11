Saudi Arabia to enforce ban on working from 12pm to 3pm

Authorities in Saudi Arabia will begin enforcing a ban on working under direct sunlight for all private sector establishments from 12 PM to 3 PM, starting Saturday, June 15, 2024, until September 15, 2024.

The ban will be implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in collaboration with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

This decision aims to ensure the safety and health of private sector workers, protecting them from potential health risks and providing a healthy and safe work environment in accordance with global occupational safety and health standards.

Saudi Arabia’s government has urged employers to organize working hours in compliance with this decision to contribute to creating a safe work environment, enhancing the efficiency and means of prevention to reduce occupational injuries and diseases, and protecting workers from accidents, which will, in turn, improve and increase productivity.

Read more: Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia warns of extreme heat

The ministry has published the “Procedural Guide for Occupational Safety and Health to Prevent the Effects of Sun Exposure and Heat Stress” on its website.

Violations of the ban on working under direct sunlight can be reported by contacting the ministry’s unified number (19911) or through the ministry’s app available on smartphones.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology announced that this year’s Hajj weather at the holy sites is expected to be extremely hot.