SC Constitutional Bench hears phone-taping case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench adjourned hearing of the phone taping case after issuing notices to provincial law officers.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned about any legislation with regard to phone-taping in the hearing by a seven-member constitutional bench of the apex court.

“A law exists since 2013,” Additional Attorney General told the court. “The law gives phone-taping mechanism, while judicial monitoring is also part of the law,” AAG said.

“According to the law only a judge could allow taping a phone,” Justice Mazhar observed. “If any judge was notified for it,” the judge questioned.

“The law has been ambiguous,” Justice Jamal Mandokhel remarked. “We are not interested in reports or the law, we want results,” Justice Aminuddin Khan said.

“I don’t know about nomination of a judge for it,” AAG replied.

“This case would also have impact over several pending cases,” Justice Mandokhel said. “This case was started with the chamber of the chief justice, where the chief justice will go,” Justice Mandokhel questioned.

“The law doesn’t allow everyone to tape phone of anyone,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

“The petitioner of the case has not been in contact, the petitioner’s lawyer was also expired last year,” the advocate on record (AOR) said.