SC forms bench to hear Article 63-A interpretation review plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s Practice and Procedure Committee constituted a larger bench to hear Article 63-A interpretation review plea, ARY News reported.

The Practice and Procedure Committee held its meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa in the chair. The newly nominated member Justice Justice Aminud Din Khan also attended the meeting while Senior Puisne Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was not present on the occasion.

According to the sources, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah expressed concerns over the reconstituted under an ordinance that amended the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

The committee; however, formed a larger bench headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa to hear a plea seeking a review of its decision on the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution 1973.

Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will also be part of the five-member bench.

Audio leaks case

Meanwhile, another larger bench has also been formed to hear audio leaks commission case. Senior Puisne Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will lead the five-member bench with Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Musarrat Hilali as other members.

The SC registrar said that the date of the hearing would be announced later.

Earlier on September 20, CJP Qazi Faez Isa nominated Justice Aminud Din Khan as the third member of the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee

According to a notification issued by the Supreme Court Registrar, Justice Aminud Din Khan, who is fifth in the seniority list, replaced Justice Munib Akhtar as the third member of the committee tasked with forming benches and fixing cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

After the reconstitution, the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee comprised CJP Qazi Faez Isa as head with Senior Puisne Judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminud Din Khan as the two other members.

The move follows the promulgation of an ordinance amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.