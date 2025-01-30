web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 30, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

SC transferred Rs 45 bln funds to KMC: Murtaza Wahab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has transferred 45 billion rupees in KMC account, after a long struggle, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab here said on Thursday.

Wahab was addressing a gathering in Lyari after inauguration of reconstruction of Bakra Piri pumping station in the locality. Deputy Mayor Salman Murad was also accompanied with him.

“This amount will be spent over the welfare of the city,” he said.

He said the work on K-III elevated structure has begun in Lyari river, “We will save Lyari’s share of water from theft with this project”.

He said the work on the Hub Canal project has been in progress, which will provide 50 MGD water by August.

Mayor said we are monitoring road cutting and the funds that have been paid will be utilized with integrity. The KMC has wrote letters to all institutions, charges will be taken, wherever road cutting will happen, he said.

These funds will be used for patchwork on the affected roads, he added.

He said the provincial government or the PPP, not supporting illegal constructions, “We will act against illegal constructions,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.