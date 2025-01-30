SC transferred Rs 45 bln funds to KMC: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has transferred 45 billion rupees in KMC account, after a long struggle, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab here said on Thursday.

Wahab was addressing a gathering in Lyari after inauguration of reconstruction of Bakra Piri pumping station in the locality. Deputy Mayor Salman Murad was also accompanied with him.

“This amount will be spent over the welfare of the city,” he said.

He said the work on K-III elevated structure has begun in Lyari river, “We will save Lyari’s share of water from theft with this project”.

He said the work on the Hub Canal project has been in progress, which will provide 50 MGD water by August.

Mayor said we are monitoring road cutting and the funds that have been paid will be utilized with integrity. The KMC has wrote letters to all institutions, charges will be taken, wherever road cutting will happen, he said.

These funds will be used for patchwork on the affected roads, he added.

He said the provincial government or the PPP, not supporting illegal constructions, “We will act against illegal constructions,” he added.