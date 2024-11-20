Schools across Punjab reopen after smog ease

Schools across Punjab, including Lahore on Wednesday reopened with new guidelines after betterment in the smog situation.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, schools will reopen a t8:45 AM. The notification also mandates that all students, teachers, and school staff must wear masks, and school administrations will be responsible for ensuring compliance with this directive.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed the situation, stating that difficult decisions had been made to protect public health, noting that the change in the direction and speed of the eastern winds had improved the smog situation in Punjab.

On Tuesday, schools in Rawalpindi Division were reopened after betterment in the air quality following a decrease in smog.

The Punjab government earlier announced the closure of the schools from November 17 to 25.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the schools in Rawalpindi Division resumed educational activities as the air pollution has decreased in the area after easing in smog.

Schools in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal reopened, the notification read.

Toxic smog level reportedly dropped to some extent in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

It is to be noted here that toxic smog has dropped in Lahore and the city goes down to third place at the Air Quality Index (AQI) among the most polluted cities of the world after remaining on top of the list for several days.

Local administration has eased restrictions, and all hotels and restaurants’ opening time has been extended to 10 in the night. The dine-in and takeaway facilities will be available at eateries till 10:00 PM.