Punjab govt issues update on school closure amid smog crisis

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced that all schools will reopen on November 20 in Lahore and Multan, after being closed due to severe smog, ARY News reported.

The provincial government decided to reopen the schools as air quality has started improving. According to a notification, students and staff are advised to wear masks while outdoor sports and extracurricular activities will remain suspended.

Earlier, the government had announced the closure of schools from November 17 to 24 due to hazardous smog levels. The Punjab government had earlier announced to further extend the closure period of all educational institutions including schools till November 24 due to the heavy smog.

However, with improving air quality, educational activities will resume as usual.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration revised school timings for winter in order to prevent children and staff from cold weather.

As per the notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education, the schools will remain open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm while the timing for regular classes on Fridays would be from 8: 00 am to 12:00 pm.

Subsequently, the evening shift schools will open from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Is is to be noted here that toxic smog has dropped in Lahore and the city goes down to third place at the Air Quality Index (AQI) among the most polluted cities of the world after remaining on top of the list for several days.

Local administration has eased restrictions, and all hotels and restaurants’ opening time has been extended to 10 in the night. The dine-in and takeaway facilities will be available at eateries till 10:00 PM.

The bakers have also been exempted from shutdown at 8:00 PM and keep open until 10:00 PM.

However, the shops and markets shutdown order will remain in place until November 24.