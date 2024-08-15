Schools in Sindh reopen after extended summer vacation

KARACHI: Government and private schools reopened on Thursday (today) after an extended summer break, ARY News reported.

According to the details, after the long two-and-a-half-month break, educational activities have resumed, with students attending classes five days a week.

On July 23, the Sindh government extended the summer vacations for all schools until August 14 due to the weather conditions. Earlier, the summer vacations that commenced on June 1 were to end on July 31.

In a statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah advised students to focus more on their education. He also urged the teachers to fulfil their responsibilities honestly, adding that merit-based recruitment of teachers improved the education system.

“For the first time in the country, Sindh introduces teachers licence policy and other reforms,” the minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department approved recommendations to start the new academic year in the primary and secondary educational institutions in August this year.