Sindh announces major decision for schools’ summer vacations

Sanjay Sadhwani is our Senior Political Reporter

KARACHI: The Sindh government extended the summer vacations for all schools in the province till August 14 due to the prevailing weather conditions, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Education Department issued a notification according to which the new academic year in the province will now start on August 15.

According to the notification, all private and government schools will remain closed till August 14.

The decision was made by the Provincial Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in light of the intense heat and monsoon rains forecasted for the region.

In a statement issued here, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the educational institutions will organise programs related to Independence Day celebrations on August 14.

