Schools to remain closed on December 16

ISLAMABAD: In commemoration of the martyrs of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, the Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi have announced holiday on December 16, ARY News reported.

As a result, all public and private schools, as well as colleges, will remain closed in Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. However, universities in Lahore will remain open.

The notification issued by the Deputy Commissioners states that all educational institutions in the districts will observe a holiday on December 16.

On Dec 16, 2014 six terrorists stormed the school and martyred around 150 students and teachers.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

In a separate development, the Sindh government has announced a two-day public holiday on December 25 and 26.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, December 25 will be observed as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, while December 26 will be a holiday for Christian employees to celebrate Christmas.

All government offices will remain closed on these days.

This announcement comes as the nation prepares to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day, which honors the life and achievements of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Additionally, the State Bank of Pakistan has also announced that all banks will remain closed on December 25.