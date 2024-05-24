Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new sexual assault allegations

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was hit with another lawsuit by woman alleging that he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The complainant identified as April Lampros filed the lawsuit in New York on May 23 claiming that the rapper subjected her to sexual assault and gender-motivated violence for several years in 1990s, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Lampros, she met Combs in 1994 when she was 21 years old and was enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to study.

April Lampros, 51, claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave her gifts with promises to help her succeed in the fashion industry.

However, Lampros alleged that the rapper started abusing her in 1995.

In her complain, she alleged Combs of raping and drugging her, and forcing to perform sexual activities without consent.

“Ms. Lampros vocally opposed this idea, but Mr. Combs quickly reminded her that she had no control over the situation as he could make her lose her job,” the lawsuit said.

On May 22, former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the rapper.

McKinney in her lawsuit against Combs claimed that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City recording studio in 2003.

In her complaint, the former model said that she met the music mogul at a dinner in Manhattan when she was 22 years old.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations Combs faces for allegedly assaulting different women during his music career.

On May 19, Sean ‘Diddy’ issued an apology after a video surfaced showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

The recently surfaced video recorded in 2016 showed the rapper attacking his then-girlfriend singer Cassie.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that,” Combs said in an Instagram video.