Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad, prohibiting public gatherings and processions without prior permission, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad Police, anyone participating in illegal activities will be held accountable and urged citizens not to engage in any unlawful activities.

The police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property. Citizens are advised to report any suspicious activities to the police helpline 15.

READ: PTI postpones Islamabad rally, gets new date from DC

It is important to note here that the deputy commissioner earlier allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC was handed over to PTI leaders.

Prior to this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to postpone the federal capital power show scheduled in Tarnol after the administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.