Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Monday imposed section 144, banning gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations in the capital city ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘decisive’ protest on November 24, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf, the ban has been imposed due to law and order for two months. The notification issued by the Islamaabad Capital Territory (ICT) cited concerns about potential ‘unlawful’ assemblies, disruption of public order and the current security environment.

The order specifically mentioned concerns about planned processions and demonstrations in Islamabad.

According to the notification, the ban prohibited gatherings in all public places within Islamabad limits, encompassing the area defined as the Red Zone which includes key government buildings, diplomatic missions and other sensitive locations.

The order stated that even after the two-month period expires, any ongoing investigations, legal proceedings or penalties related to violations of the ban will continue.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur said that the upcoming protest on November 24 is a ‘decisive call’, asserting that it will persist until all demands are fulfilled.

Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a consultative meeting in which the PTI’s parliamentarians from various regions, including Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, and the South Regions, gathered to discuss preparations for the November 24 protest.

The discussions focused on strategizing and organizing the November 24 protest, with the PTI leadership showing determination to ensure its success.

CM Gandapur emphasised that the call for the protest was given by the PTI founder, Imran Khan himself, and urged participants to put in their full effort to make it successful, stating, “This is a decisive call, and we will not back down until our demands are met.”

He directed party parliamentarians and leaders to mobilise workers and the public, conduct meetings with local party units at the union council level, and finalise preparations to bring people to Islamabad on November 24.