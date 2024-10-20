web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 20, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Security guard shot dead 7-year-old in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old child was shot dead by a security guard at a farmhouse in the Chohang area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The child, who had been playing cricket nearby, went to the farmhouse to drink water when the security guard, identified as Nazir, opened fire killing the child on spot.

According to the police, Nazir was apprehended while attempting to flee to Okara from a local bus stand, while the murder weapon was also recovered from the arrested guard.

The incident has been officially registered based on a complaint filed by the child’s father.

The FIR further states that a few days prior to the incident, Nazir had warned the child not to drink water from the farmhouse.

On the day of the incident, when the child returned to the farmhouse, Nazir fired at him, leading to his death.

The case also names two unidentified individuals in connection with the security guard’s actions, however, further investigations are underway to determine their involvement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.