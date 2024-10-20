Security guard shot dead 7-year-old in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old child was shot dead by a security guard at a farmhouse in the Chohang area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The child, who had been playing cricket nearby, went to the farmhouse to drink water when the security guard, identified as Nazir, opened fire killing the child on spot.

According to the police, Nazir was apprehended while attempting to flee to Okara from a local bus stand, while the murder weapon was also recovered from the arrested guard.

The incident has been officially registered based on a complaint filed by the child’s father.

The FIR further states that a few days prior to the incident, Nazir had warned the child not to drink water from the farmhouse.

On the day of the incident, when the child returned to the farmhouse, Nazir fired at him, leading to his death.

The case also names two unidentified individuals in connection with the security guard’s actions, however, further investigations are underway to determine their involvement.