Senate body seeks details of IPPs agreements

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power sought details from the Power Division regarding the payments made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over the past 20 years, ARY News reported.

The committee sent a questionnaire to the secretary Power Division and sought information of the payments made to IPPs.

The Senate Standing Committee on Power also sought the reasons behind thee payments, and the details of the sponsors of all power plants set up in the private sector.

The committee also asked the Power Division to apprise on the construction costs of wind power plants and the production costs of electricity in the last six years.

The Ministry of Power has been directed to provide all relevant details to the committee.

The secretary has been directed to submit all relevant record within three weeks.

Earlier, Federal Minister of Energy Awais Leghari said that the issue of the IPPs has been under consideration.

Talking to media, Awais Leghari said that the issue of the independent power producers (IPPs) being seen from various angles. “We are seeing, how much time of an IPP is remaining,” he said.

“We also seeing, how much benefit or loss given by an IPP and what mechanism required to remove an expensive power producer and what price we have to pay for it,” energy minister said.

“Can we bear the price of removing the IPPs,” he questioned.