Senate: Kamran Murtaza raises missing persons issue in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Senator Kamran Murtaza while raising enforced disappearances issue in Balochistan on Wednesday, said that the issue has speed up in last few weeks, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate JUI Senator said that in reaction highways were closed in Balochistan for several days.

“These incidents took place in tehsil Zehri, Mastung and other places,” Kamran Murtaza said. “Not only in the night now travel has become difficult even during days,” he said.

He suggested debate in the house on a day over the issue of Balochistan.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the government is taking steps over the missing persons’ issue. “The government has reactivated the missing persons commission,” minister said.

“Responsibility has been given to a retired judge of the Supreme Court,” Tarar said. He said the provincial members of the commission have been changed.