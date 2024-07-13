Severe hot weather predicted in Karachi on THESE days

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid weather in Karachi with temperatures reaching 37 to 38 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Speaking to ARY News, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that Karachi will experience severe heat on July 16, 17, and 18 as sea breezes are also likely to be stopped.

Sardar Sarfraz said that humidity level in the air is expected to be 60 to 70 percent. The chief meteorologist also predicted the rainfall in Karachi, saying that the city may receive rainfall on July 20.

More than 40 people died in Karachi in June 2024 due to heatwave conditions, the Sindh health department’s report read earlier.

As per the data, 45 people died in Karachi in June due to heat stroke. Overall 18 patients died in Civil Hospital, while three fatalities reported from Qatar hospital in the past month.

The PMD maintained that Karachi has witnessed its hottest night on record in July due to intense heat and high humidity.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, marking the highest nighttime temperature ever recorded in July for Karachi.