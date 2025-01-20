Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Martin’s shoutout at Coldplay concert

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for singer Chris Martin who gave him a shoutout during a Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A day earlier, a video from the concert went viral in which the Coldplay lead singer was seen saying, “Shah Rukh Khan Forever.”

The shoutout has now attracted a response from the Bollywood superstar who called Chris Martin ‘one in a billion.’

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan shared the viral video from the Coldplay concert showing Chris Martin delighting the crowd with the shoutout to the Bollywood superstar.

Reacting to the video, Khan quoted lines from the hit song of the band, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do!”

Shah Rukh Khan went on shower love on Chris Martin, writing, “My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!”

This was not the first time Chris Martin showed his love for the Bollywood superstar as he shared a tweet on his X handle in 2019, listing down all the songs he loved at that moment.

He concluded his post by writing, “Also, maybe watch the film Capernaum. Ok. Enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love Cm.”

It is worth noting here that Coldplay is currently in India for a series of concerts as part of their “Music of the Spheres World tour.”