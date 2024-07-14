‘Ka’abe ki ronak’: Shaheen Afridi performs Umrah

Pakistan’s pace bowler Shaheen Afridi on Sunday took to Instagram to reveal that he had performed Umrah.

In an Instagram post, the star pacer shared a photo of him standing inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah with Ka’aba in the background

“Alhamdulillah Ka’abe ki ronak – Ka’abe ka manzar Allahu Akbar – Allahu Akbar,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Social media users flooded his comment section, congratulating him on achieving the significant religious milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi took social media by storm after report claimed that he had misbehaved with coaching staff and team management during Pakistan’s recent tours.

Afridi reportedly exchanged heated words with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Read more: Shaheen Afridi accused of misconduct with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf

Sources said that the incident occurred during Pakistan’s net practice at Headingly when Afridi engaged in a verbal exchange with the former batter.

Reports later said that former Pakistan captains will resolve the alleged dispute between white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

Sources told ARY News that the former captains contacted all three senior members of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team and extended an offer to mediate between them.

Sources added that a meeting would be held at a former captain’s residence upon Shaheen Afridi’s return to the country.