Shahid Afridi has an advice for PTI chairman

Former cricket all-rounder Shahid Afridi advised Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to build a better team next time, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Shahid Afridi, the ex-national cricket team captain, held a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, during his visit to the USA.

While talking to the media, the ex-cricketer emphasized the need for a resounding call for justice in the country, but where there is no justice, similar issues will persist.

Shahid Afridi advised the PTI Chairman to be diligent in selecting his team and to ensure the team is well-structured so that they can accomplish their objectives successfully.

Afridi mentioned that in the past eight months, three chairmen have changed in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and he hopes that whoever comes next will follow the system.

He further asserted that no one should assume they can fix everything. Every new entrant should follow the existing system, and he desires that anyone who takes charge should adhere to the established system.