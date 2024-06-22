Shakib Al Hasan sets major T20 World Cup record

Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday, became the first to take 50 wickets in the Men’s T20 World Cups.

The left-arm spinner achieved the feat in his side’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against India when he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the first innings.

Shakib, however, had a tough outing with the ball against India as he conceded 37 runs in three overs.

Bowlers with Most Wickets

Shakib Al Hasan: 50 wickets

Shahid Afridi: 39 wickets

Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga: 37 wickets

Saeed Ajmal: 36 wickets

For the unversed, Shakib is one of the few players to have featured in every T20 World Cup edition since its inception in 2007.

He is also the second leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 148 scalps in 128 matches, only behind New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who has 164 wickets to his name.

It is worth mentioning here that India outclassed Bangladesh by 50 runs in the 47th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Set to chase 197, Bangladesh could only manage 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack of India with 3/19 in his four overs, followed by Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh with two wickets apiece.