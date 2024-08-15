Sharvari opens up on comparison with ‘Alpha’ co-star Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh has opened up on her comparison with her ‘Alpha’ co-star Alia Bhatt.

Following her performances in movies such as “Munjay” and “Maharaj,” the “Vedaa” actor has been receiving praise from the audience while some suggested that she may be the next Alia Bhatt.

Now, in an interview with an Indian media outlet, Sharvari said that she did not want to become the next Alia Bhatt, instead she aims to be known as herself.

“I am definitely inspired by her because when I see her movies in the theater, I already know that the movie is going to be outstanding and the acting performance will be better than that and we know that we won’t see Alia but a character on the screen,” the Bollywood star said.

The actress said that her ‘Alpha’ co-star was an inspiration for her, but she wanted to be Sharvari and hoped that someday people would take her name as an example for others.

On her acting journey, Sharvari said that her goal was to portray a variety of characters on screen.

According to the Bollywood star, she takes it as a compliment when people tell her that they recognise her from a character she played in a movie.

Sharvari’s latest outing is in ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham. The film, directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in key roles.

She will be seen playing a super agent along with Alia Bhatt in ‘Alpha’ directed by Shiv Rawail.

Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has also joined the cast and will take on the role of Alia and Sharvari’s mentor.

The upcoming title marks a significant shift for the YRF’s spy universe which previously starred male protagonists along with strong female supporting characters.