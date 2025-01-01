Shehbaz Sharif has been on the way out, says Nabil Gabol

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has fulfilled some commitments but also remained disloyal to others, it is part of their nature, People’s Party’s MNA Nabil Gabol said in an interview to ARY News.

“Their own people used to say that ‘Mian Sahib’ don’t used to be faithful,” Gabol said in interview on Wednesday.

He said, Nawaz Sharif has been fortunate, he gets government despite his disloyalty. “He used to cut that branch of the tree he is sitting on”.

Nabil Gabol said, Nawaz Sharif now sitting on the sideline preparing Maryam for the prime minister’s office. “Shehbaz Sharif has now been on the way out, he is getting retired”. “He is the head of the government but not offering attention to government affairs,” PPP leader said.

“I don’t understand who is ruling, how the government being run,” Gabol said. “The government has to think seriously and shall offer the driving seat to the People’s Party,” he suggested.

“It seems Shehbaz Sharif wants to do something, but he is unable to do so,” PPP MNA said.

“The PTI’s founder has been popular but he is not a politician,” Gabol said. “PTI’s assembly members have been thoroughly disturbed owing to Bushra Bibi,” he claimed.

“According to PTI leaders, the party’s founder takes a decision, and Bushra Bibi prevents its implementation,” Gabol said. “The party’s founder has been in talks since long time with the establishment and others,” he shared.

He said the PTI has also Form 47 people in its ranks thus all have been given some share of the spoils.