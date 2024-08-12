Sheikh Rasheed predicts ‘technocrat setup’ in August-September

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed has predicted here that a technocrat government could be formed within August 15 to September 20 period, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to media here, Awami Muslim League leader in his new forecast said that ” interviews have been started, these ineligible persons have become disqualified”.

“Nawaz Sharif will not offer extension to any person”, he said. “None of those in the PM House cares about Shehbaz Sharif,” he claimed.

“All people are looking towards same direction,” former federal minister said. “The nation is dying, there is extremely tense situation in KP and Baluchistan,” he said.

“I appeal for general amnesty,” Rasheed said. “Conduct trial of me and other leaders separately and award sentences,” he said.

He said,” I didn’t think, they will take me with them for 40 days”.

“I didn’t give a statement against Bushra Bibi and the PTI’s founder,” he said.

“They were claiming to repair the economy, but failed to bring 10 dollars and destroyed economy,” Sheikh Rasheed added.