Sher Afzal Marwat returns to party after meeting PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has announced his return to the party after a meeting with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Marwat stated that he had met with Imran Khan after a gap of three months saying that Khan warmly welcomed him and discussed various issues.

The PTI leader also announced that he had been given the responsibility of organizing a public gathering on August 22 and the party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was witness to Khan’s direction about the power show.

Marwat expressed his gratitude to Khan and announced that he was ending his differences with the party and also apologized for the remarks he made against party leaders in the past.

PTI MNA assured that he would now work to organize peaceful public gatherings and would not resort to violent protests.

Read More: Sher Afzal Marwat invited to join PPP

The development came after PTI, in a notification, endorsed by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced to suspend Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership, which was denied by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, terming the notification “fake”.

The PTI leadership was at odds over suspending the basicparty membership of MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

“The notification regarding the cancellation of Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership is fake. It’s not possible,” he said in response to the notification.

However, the notification said the committee had stated that if Marwat was an honourable person, he should resign from the National Assembly seat which he won as a nominated PTI candidate and seek re-election.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Marwat on May 11 received a show-cause notice for the violation of the party’s code of conduct and policy.

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.