WATCH: Gill throws away wicket after Smith, Labuschagne go at him in SCG Test

The final AUS v IND Test at the SCG had Indian batter Shubman Gill involved in a verbal exchange with Australia’s Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, the two sides have been giving their all as Australia have the upper hand, leading the five-match series 2-1.

The two teams are battling it out in the SCG Test, the fifth and final game, to take home the trophy.

The AUS v IND SCG Test saw Indian batter Shubman Gill arrive at the crease early in the inning as opening batter KL Rahul was dismissed after scoring just four runs.

While the right-handed batter was off to a good start, the hosts managed to show him the way out owing to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s on-field antics.

Stump mic revealed Australia’s build-up to the wicket of Shubman Gill on the last ball before lunch on Day 1 of the SCG Test.

Read more: Why did Usman Khawaja wear black armband in Test against India?

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was bowling the last over before the cut-off for lunch as Gill attempted to block the remaining balls without taking any risk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)

His strategy, however, drew the attention of Steve Smith at first slip and Marnus Labuschagne at leg slip and the three players engaged in a verbal exchange which ultimately led to the dismissal of Shubman Gill.

After the Indian batter defended a delivery, Labuschagne was heard saying, “Easy, got it in easy!”

Meanwhile, Steve Smith chipped in the conversation by saying, “This is bull****! Oi, let’s play!”

Having listened to both the Australian players, Shubman Gill attempted to respond, saying “You take your time Smithy, no one says anything to you!”

Steve Smith replied, “Just play mate. Let’s play,” as Marnus Labuschagne added: “Take your time son.”

The conversation was quickly followed by Gill’s dismissal as he stepped out of the crease and charged down the wicket. The ball took a thick edge to Steve Smith at first slip who completed the catch without any problem and Gill departed for 20 off 64 balls.

His dismissal left India reeling at 3/57, after opening batters KL Rahul departed for four runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 10 in the morning.

It is worth noting here that Gill was left out of the Playing XI for the first AUS v IND Test due to a thumb injury.

After playing the following two games, he was omitted from the fourth game only to make it to the Playing XI for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.