Sindh CM advises traders to joke only with those who can handle them

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah Tuesday advised Karachi traders to reserve their jokes for those who can handle them.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of Karachi traders.

“I have heard all your issues today. Karachi runs the entire country but, unfortunately, this province does not receive its due share.”

Shah underlined Karachi’s pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s economy, describing it as the nation’s “growth engine.”

Highlighting Karachi’s longstanding challenges, CM Shah remarked, “The issues of this city are not new. We have witnessed times when extortion was systematically organized, with monthly collections even from vehicles.”

He noted Karachi’s vast population and diversity, saying, “This city of over 20 to 25 million people is home to individuals from all over the world.”

Reflecting on past efforts to improve the city’s conditions, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah stated, “We tried to bring everyone together before, but unfortunately, it didn’t work.”

Shah noted since 2013–2015, the situation has started improving, but terrorism threats still persist.

CM Shah highlighted his administration’s focus on infrastructure development following improvements in law and order. “After addressing security issues, we turned our attention to Karachi’s infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier, prominent trader leader of Karachi Atiq Mir clarified his statement about Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s swap.

Mir in his statement said what he said before Ahsan Iqbal was in a lighter-note and not on the performance.