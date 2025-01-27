Atiq Mir explains his statement on Maryam-Murad swap

Prominent trader leader of Karachi Atiq Mir on Monday clarified his statement about Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s swap.

Mir in his statement said what he said before Ahsan Iqbal was in a lighter-note and not on the performance.

Atiq Mir explained, “What major achievements has Maryam Nawaz made in Punjab for us to demand her?” He dismissed the earlier comment as light-hearted and not meant seriously.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed criticized Atiq Mir, stating that “he has taken a ‘U-turn’, and this habit of backtracking is becoming common in Pakistan.”

She accused certain trader groups of disrespecting Sindh’s mandate, adding, “Punjab’s health sector speaks for itself, and if Maryam Nawaz wants, she can come to Sindh to learn from us.”

Read more: Maryam Nawaz wishes to expand Honhaar Scholarship Programme to KP, Balochistan

The controversy began during Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s visit to Karachi, where he met local traders to address their grievances.

During the meeting, Atiq Mir reportedly quipped, “Give Maryam Nawaz to Sindh, and take Murad Ali Shah in return.”

The statement sparked reactions across political circles, with many interpreting it as a critique of leadership in both provinces. However, Atiq Mir’s clarification sought to downplay the matter.