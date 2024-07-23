Sindh CM, Energy Minister discuss solar systems to households

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and energy minister Nasir Shah discussed solar systems project in a meeting, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh’s CM and energy minister discussed to provide solar systems to 5,00,000 households in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto wants an immediate distribution of two lac solar panels in Sindh.

“According to the data five lac homes have been off grid in Sindh,” Nasir Hussain Shah said.

Murad Ali Shah said that five billion rupees have been allocated in Sindh’s budget this year for solar energy.

“The energy department should forward the solar panels distribution soon for approval,” he asked the energy minister.

Sindh CM also directed that ongoing 1812 schemes should be completed this year.

Energy minister said that the inspection report of the schemes in progress will be shared with the chief minister.