Sindh govt orders action against illegal LPG refilling shops

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday ordered action against illegal refilling shops of LPG and LNG following tragic gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad, which claimed lives of 27 people, including children, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Sindh Home Department directed all Deputy Commissioners across the province to take immediate action against illegal LPG/LNG refilling stations and ensure their relocation outside city limits.

The government also ordered the inspection of LPG/LNG stations, seizure of non-standard cylinders, and closure of shops operating without licenses.

According to the directive, all Deputy Commissioners will conduct weekly inspections of LPG/LNG stations and submit reports to the Home Department. The government has also warned of strict action against any official found negligent in enforcing the rules.

The tragic Hyderabad explosion occurred on May 30 at a shop of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) cylinders, leaving two people dead on the spot and over 60 others injured. However, the death toll has now reached 27.

The dual explosions set the shop and other shops and houses present nearby ablaze. According to eyewitnesses, one of the fires also burned a rickshaw and injured several passers-by. People sitting in houses around the shop suffered burn injuries as well.

Some of the injured who sustained severe burns were shifted to Karachi’s Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, while some were admitted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Combined Military Hospital.