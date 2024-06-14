Sindh govt to present budget 2024-25 today

KARACHI: The Sindh government will present its annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today Friday (June 14) in the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, will present the budget at 3:00 pm.

According to sources, the Sindh cabinet meeting will be held at the CM House at 9:00am. The budget proposals will be reviewed during the cabinet meeting.

In the budget 2024, the government will propose a 30 percent increase in the salaries of public sector employees, while Rs 163 billion allocated for the budget of Sindh police.

Yesterday, Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtuba Shujaur Rehman presented the provincial ‘tax-free’ budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of 5.44 trillion amid protest by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The finance minister laid before the House a Rs 5446 billion budget with a surplus of Rs 630 billion. He said that 77 new mega projects will be launched under the annual development progemme.

The Punjab government also proposed a raise of up to 25 percent in its employees’ salaries while the pension of retired employees is proposed to be raised by 15 percent. A minimum wage of Rs 37,000 for workers has been proposed.

He said that the total revenue collection is estimated at Rs 4643.4 billion while Rs 3,683.10 billion is expected to be received under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.