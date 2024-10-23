Sindh seizes salaries of over 1,000 ghost teachers

KARACHI: Over a thousand teachers across Sindh have been found absent from duty, according to a report submitted by the Scrutiny Committee to the provincial education secretary.

The committee was formed to look into the matter of ghost teachers following a number of complaints in Sindh province.

Sources also reveal that a significant number of teachers are currently abroad on extended leave.

Following the findings of the report, the secretary has directed all district education officers (DEOs) to immediately halt the salaries of the absent teachers, with official notifications issued.

Earlier, the Sindh education department sacked eight ghost teachers in the province.

Akbar Leghari, eight teachers, residing abroad, were sacked from their services. The teachers who were sacked from their services were receiving salaries for the last 2 years.

The secretary further said Taluka education officers across the province are highlighting the ghost teachers.

The secretary warned of strict action against the ghost teachers.