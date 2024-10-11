Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ to re-release in theatres, ahead of ‘Singham Again’

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated Diwali release of ‘Singham Again’, Ajay Devgn’s titular cop is returning to the theatres with the very first film of the universe.

Before he comes with his full force of cops next month, fans can once again meet Inspector Bajirao Singham in theatres, as the very first film of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is set for a theatrical re-release next week, the filmmaker announced on Friday.

Sharing a motion announcement poster on social media, Shetty confirmed, “BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN!”

The title is releasing again in theatres across India on October 18.

The timing of the ‘Singham’ re-release is particularly noteworthy here as movie aficionados eagerly and excitedly await the star-studded ‘Singham Again’, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Apart from Devgn leading the A-list star cast in his titular role, the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, also features Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, along with a rumoured cameo of Salman Khan.

The title is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.