Lockdown imposed in Lahore, Multan amid smog concerns

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions, ARY News reported.

Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a press conference, emphasised the severe health risks posed by smog, comparing it to the dangers experienced during COVID-19. She said that like COVID-19, smog is a life-threatening issue, and all necessary precautions must be taken to protect the lives of people.

The lockdown will be fully enforced in Lahore and Multan from next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while the smog situation will be monitored on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The lockdown may be imposed earlier if the air quality worsens.

Marriyum Aurangzeb during her presser announced a complete ban on construction activities in Lahore and Multan starting from 16 November for one week.

She stated that long-term strategies to address pollution, including regulating motorcycle and rickshaw emissions, will be introduced after consideration.

Additionally, inspections at petrol pumps will be conducted to ensure the quality of oil; non-compliance could result in pump closures, the minister assured.

Responding to the criticism on Punjab government, the minister highlighted that controlling pollution is a shared responsibility among industries, vehicle owners, and the public, stating, “Blaming the government alone won’t solve the problem. We will implement policies and ensure strict compliance.”

She further remarked that air pollution is a national issue, noting that previously, people would travel to mountainous areas for better air quality, but even these places, such as Murree, are now facing environmental challenges. The government is already taking action against encroachments in Murree, despite facing backlash.

The announcement aims to mitigate the impact of smog, which has been causing severe health problems and visibility issues across Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the Health Department has been issued directives to take immediate action.

She said that the smog has led to an increase in respiratory issues, with over 600,000 people affected in Punjab in just one week, and 65,000 hospitalizations reported last week.

In response, paramedical staff leaves have been cancelled, and OPD timings have been extended until 8 pm. Rescue 1122 services have also been ramped up, the minister added.

Aurangzeb urged citizens to take the smog situation seriously, warning that the health risk is at an extreme level. The government has also requested people to avoid travelling on motorcycles unless necessary.

In the wake of smog, Punjab government earlier sealed dozens of shops, wedding halls and restaurants as authorities have intensified enforcement of early market closures at 8 p.m. to address smog issues.