Snapchat’s new feature tracks your journeys: How does it work?

Snapchat has launched a new “Footsteps” feature to iOS users, with plans to extend it to Android users soon.

The new feature, previously exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers, enables users to track their travel history on the Snap Map.

The Footsteps feature utilizes location data and saved Snaps to build a user’s travel history. Initially, it relies on past Snaps saved in Memories, then transitions to real-time location tracking.

However, users can activate ‘Ghost Mode’ to hide their location from friends and prevent Snapchat from tracking their movements.

Main features of Footsteps:

Visual representation of travel history on Snap Map

Real-time location tracking (unless Ghost Mode is activated)

Private travel history visible only to the user

Option to share travels with friends via custom stickers

Ability to turn off Footsteps or clear travel data

While some users are excited about tracking their adventures, others have raised concerns about privacy.

Snapchat has addressed these concerns by ensuring that Footsteps are only visible to the user, and providing control over data management.

The Footsteps feature is available in the app’s settings under the “Map” section.