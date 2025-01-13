Software engineer loses millions in courier scam

It is widely recognised how susceptible individuals can be to online scams, particularly when perpetrators employ seemingly credible tactics. A software engineer from Bengaluru, India, recently fell victim to a scam that resulted in a loss of Rs 1.2 crore INR (Indian Rupees).

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance required when responding to unexpected calls and messages, regardless of their apparent legitimacy.

The 28-year-old woman reported the incident to law enforcement last week. She recounted that the scam commenced on December 11, when she received an automated call from an international number.

The caller, who claimed to be representer of popular courier service, informed her that a package addressed to her contained illegal items, including counterfeit passports, ATM cards, and narcotics. The call urged her to reach out to a police station in Mumbai for further clarification.

Shortly thereafter, she was contacted by an individual impersonating “Sunil Datt Dubey,” a supposed officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

This individual accused her of participating in a money laundering scheme amounting to $10.9 million and issued a “digital arrest” warrant. The scammer pressured her to verify her financial assets to exonerate herself.

Under duress, the woman complied with the instructions provided. She transferred Rs 75.63 lacs (INR) from her investments and, when further funds were requested, borrowed Rs 40 lacs (INR).

Additionally, she contributed Rs 5 lacs (INR) from her savings to satisfy the demands of the fraudsters, who assured her that she would receive a refund once her case was resolved.

However, after the funds were transferred, the scammers vanished, severing all communication. It was only then that the woman realised she had been deceived.

She promptly reported the incident to the police, who have since initiated an investigation into the matter.