Soldier martyred, terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the security forces were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists.

“Pakistan Army troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively,” the ISPR said. However, it added, during the intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh, who was a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing noted that the terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, it added.

Following the exchange of fire, sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

A day earlier, the security forces gunned down ten terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab area, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hoshab area of Balochistan to clear a hideout of terrorists linked to firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians.

The ISPR further said that as forces were in the process of establishing blocking positions after identifying 12-14 terrorists’ location, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces.

“During the intense exchange of fire, ten terrorists were killed while another was apprehended in injured condition. Two terrorists managed to escape,” the military’s media wing added.

