After Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt dropped from ‘Son of Sardaar’ sequel

Not only Sonakshi Sinha but even Sanjay Dutt will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of ‘Son of Sardaar’, led by Ajay Devgn.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Sanjay Dutt was dropped from the cast of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, scheduled to be shot in Scotland, after his UK visa application was rejected.

According to the details, his visa application was rejected due to his incarceration in the past. Quoting a source close to the production, Indian publications reported, “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK.”

“However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan,” the insider also confirmed.

Earlier, actor Mrunal Thakur also replaced Sonakshi Sinha to play the female lead in the film.

Meanwhile, the filming for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ kickstarted this week in the UK, with lead actors Devgn and Thakur, along with Vijay Raaz, Chunky Pandey, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Roshni Walia and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Nonetheless, Dutt has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Ghudchadi’, ‘Double iSmart’, ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’, ‘KD – The Devil’ and ‘Baap’ among others.