Sonakshi Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha hospitalised

Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, father of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, was hospitalised due to suffering from viral fever and weakness

The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a check-up, his son Luv Sinha told an Indian media outlet on Sunday.

“Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital,” he said.

Shatrughan Sinha had reportedly been admitted to the hospital on June 24, days after attending his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal.

The Heeramandi actress tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at the Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.

Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha were present at the registry ceremony as well as at the reception party.

Days earlier, the actor-turned-politician shared pictures and videos on X from his daughter’s wedding festivities.

“With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives,” he wrote in the post.

Several trolled his daughter over her interfaith marriage with now-husband Zaheer Iqbal.

The Bollywood diva gave a subtle yet perfect reply to social warriors trolling her on her interfaith marriage.

After maintaining a silence to trolls for weeks, the Dabangg actor responded to netizens, trolling her and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, ever since the news of their marriage surfaced on social media earlier this month.

Responding to a social media post of an illustration artist, who shared his artwork of the couple’s reception pictures, with the best wishes for the couple, “Love is the universal religion,” Sinha commented, “Truest words!!!”