President signs bill to establish special courts for overseas Pakistanis

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has signed a bill establishing special courts for property matters concerning overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Under the new law, special courts will be set up to address property disputes for overseas Pakistanis, ensuring their cases are resolved within 90 days.

President Zardari also approved the Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment Bill 2024, granting both approvals under Article 75 of the Constitution.

On October 17, the Senate passed the bill for establishing special courts to safeguard the property rights of overseas Pakistanis. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik presented the bill, which was unanimously approved, though PTI’s Ali Zafar requested it be referred to a committee, citing concerns about potential false cases.

The special court will have jurisdiction over the entire Islamabad Capital Territory. Overseas Pakistanis can file petitions through modern devices, including e-filing.

The special court will allow evidence to be presented through video links or other legally acceptable modes, supervised by officials from Pakistan’s High Commission, embassy, or consulate.

Cases filed in the special court will be disposed of within 90 days, thereby providing a speedy remedy, preventing delays in justice, and ultimately safeguarding the interests of overseas Pakistanis.

After being recommended with amendments by the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the bill was moved by Chaudhry Salik Hussain. This legislation demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of overseas Pakistanis and resolving property disputes efficiently.