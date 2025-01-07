‘Squid Game’ creator opens up on expanding Netflix show with spinoffs

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of ‘Squid Game,’ has addressed the plans and his conditions for expanding the hit Netflix show after its upcoming season 3.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the filmmaker reflected on his journey making the show, while revealing his plans for the future of ‘Squid Game.’

The hit Netflix show returned with season 2 last month to continue Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) journey as he attempts to take down the game from within.

While his fate remains uncertain following the finale of ‘Squid Game’ season 2 finale, Hwang Dong-hyuk has already confirmed that the show will end with season 3, set to be aired in 2025.

When asked what would convince him to continue the ‘Squid Game’ franchise, Hwang Dong-hyuk asserted that he wanted to end the show with season 3, finishing Gi-hun’s arc.

“Personally, I see the third season as being the finale to this story. That’s because I believe I’ve had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun,” he said.

The filmmaker, however, said that he would want to expand the franchise with spinoffs with different characters if he were to go back to the Netflix show.

“If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe,” he added.

In an earlier interview, Dong-hyuk said that the fans of ‘Squid Game’ will find exciting storylines in the upcoming season.

“With each episode it’s going to get better. With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!” he added.